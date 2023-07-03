Butler County holding the 42nd annual Green River Catfish Festival

Now in its 42nd year, the Green River Catfish Festival is underway at the Morgantown...
Now in its 42nd year, the Green River Catfish Festival is underway at the Morgantown Fairgrounds with carnival rides, games, food, music, fun, and family-friendly events.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 42nd annual Green River Catfish Festival is underway at the Morgantown Fairgrounds with carnival rides, games, food, music, fun, and family-friendly events.

The festival has been a staple for Butler County since 1981 to the Fourth of July. Each year they promise one of the biggest fireworks shows in South Central Kentucky.

“The city of Morgantown puts on one of the biggest fireworks shows in South Central Kentucky, it’s just a spectacle,” said the president of the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Emmick.

The soundtrack to the fireworks show will be broadcast live on WLBQ for attendees to have the entire experience.

The festival officially started on the first of the month and was affected by the storms that came through the region over the weekend.

“We’ve had to shut down a little early the past few days because of storms moving in,” said Emmick. “I think there’s been a little trepidation over what the weather’s like.”

Despite the weather, the festival has drawn large crowds and expects to see even more on the final two nights.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with an admission price of $10 per person. The cost of admission allows access to all rides and events within the festival.

