Calmer and sunny for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We say goodbye to the strong to severe storm pattern and say hello to beautiful SUNSHINE for your Monday!

We get those severe storms outta here!

A few showers and storms will dot the week, but they will be scattered in nature. 4th of July looks hot and mostly dry with just a few chances for isolated showers and storms. Thankfully, we should be keeping things pretty calm over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.