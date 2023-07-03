Cleanup continues in Woodford County after severe storm

By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - More communities are dealing with the aftermath of Sunday’s severe storms.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries after the storms here in Versailles. However, there are still some remnants of the storms, including Down power lines in the middle of the roads.

While some Versailles residents have the lights back on, some are still in the dark.

Woodford County Judge-Executive James Kay is hopeful people will have power restored in the next day.

Kay says the county is out of immediate response mode, and it’s all hands on deck for the next phase of recovery mode.

“So folks are really... they persevere, they have a lot of patience, and we appreciate that. We’ve seen a lot of great members of the community helping each other, responding, cutting down trees, doing those sorts of things, so this isn’t new for Woodford County, and we’re doing the best we can,” said Kay.

Kay says the July Fourth celebrations in Versailles will continue as planned for those still looking to celebrate America’s birthday.

For anyone that needs to cool off or charge their devices, the Woodford County Courthouse and the Falling Springs Recreational Center are open.

