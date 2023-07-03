EMS hopes for uneventful fourth, gives advice on firework safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - EMS personnel say that every year, they can count on individuals calling for alcohol-related firework accidents in the days leading to Independence Day.

With the holiday festivities and firework displays, always comes the potential danger of irresponsible firework usage. While Med Center EMS has not received any calls at this point, field supervisor Stephen Parrott says that staff is still prepared for the worst.

“Really tonight into the fourth will be when you really start seeing your fireworks going off, people enjoying their long weekend and taking part in it,” said Parrott.

In his time, Parrott has seen the full spectrum of firework-related injuries. While most are simple burns, he says some are more extreme and potentially life-threatening.

“I actually have seen uh… hands… hands basically torn apart. And shot in the face, I’ve had a couple that have been shot in the face over the years simply by looking over at something that didn’t shoot,” he shared.

With the wide array of injuries that he’s seen, Parrott says that most often, accidents are alcohol-related and fully avoidable, attributing them to user error over fireworks malfunctioning. As long as the proper precautions are taken, fireworks can be an exciting, celebratory part of the season.

‘Keep them at a safe distance, I think by law you’re supposed to be 200 feet from any structure to actually set them off. Have water close by you, and have responsible people that are setting off your fireworks for you. And please, please, if it didn’t go off, don’t go grab it,” warned Parrott.

Parrott reiterated the importance of not looking down the barrel of any mortar-type fireworks, even if it seems that the fuse may have fizzled out. While decorative, fireworks are still dangerous explosives with the potential to cause grave injuries. Without prior precautions, a celebration can quickly end in a hospital visit. If an accident does happen, he says that EMS will remain ready to respond.

“If something does happen to occur, I mean obviously call 911 immediately to get us out there. You know, just try to dress and bandage the issue that’s going on and we’ll take care of you when we get to you,” said Parrott.

