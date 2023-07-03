A Fairly Quiet Forecast Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The first half of the week looks fairly tame, but more scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mainly clear and quiet tonight with a few areas of fog developing on the overnight. Your Independence Day forecast looks great. Highs near 90 with only a very spotty shower or two expected.

The forecast is looking good both day and night. Nothing more than a very spotty afternoon...
The forecast is looking good both day and night. Nothing more than a very spotty afternoon shower.(David Wolter)

The first part of the week is not terribly active. We could have a few isolated afternoon storms on Wednesday, but more wet weather is likely Thursday. After a fairly dry Friday, we could see a couple more storms, mainly later in the weekend and early next week.

The forecast is looking nice and dry for any of those firework displays
Independence Day Forecast
An isolated chance for showers- but no need to cancel plans
4th of July looks GORGEOUS!
We get those severe storms outta here!
Calmer and sunny for Monday!