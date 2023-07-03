A Fairly Quiet Forecast Ahead

The first half of the week looks fairly tame, but more scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mainly clear and quiet tonight with a few areas of fog developing on the overnight. Your Independence Day forecast looks great. Highs near 90 with only a very spotty shower or two expected.

The forecast is looking good both day and night. Nothing more than a very spotty afternoon shower. (David Wolter)

The first part of the week is not terribly active. We could have a few isolated afternoon storms on Wednesday, but more wet weather is likely Thursday. After a fairly dry Friday, we could see a couple more storms, mainly later in the weekend and early next week.

