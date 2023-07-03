A Fairly Quiet Forecast Ahead
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mainly clear and quiet tonight with a few areas of fog developing on the overnight. Your Independence Day forecast looks great. Highs near 90 with only a very spotty shower or two expected.
The first part of the week is not terribly active. We could have a few isolated afternoon storms on Wednesday, but more wet weather is likely Thursday. After a fairly dry Friday, we could see a couple more storms, mainly later in the weekend and early next week.
