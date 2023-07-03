Firework vendors talk safety before the Fourth of July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is that time of year when the skies are lit up with the most colorful fireworks imaginable. It is also that time of year to understand what to do and what NOT to do when handling fireworks.

There are several firework tents that have popped up all over South Central Kentucky.

“We have something for everyone. We have a nice family-friendly environment. The kids get really excited when they come in,” said Ashley Thornton, the Operator of Capital Fireworks in Bowling Green.

While it can be exciting to see what some vendors have to offer, it is important to understand the risk that comes with lighting off fireworks. Thornton offered a few tips on how to stay safe when lighting off fireworks.

”You definitely want to be 200 feet from any structure or building. It is always good to have a bucket of water or a water hose available. You will definitely want to soak the fireworks after lighting them, or if you touch them during cleanup the next day. Of course, it is best to let adults light the fireworks,” said Thornton.

Thornton also mentioned a few things that might save someone from getting injured.

“You do not want to aim them at anybody, or use them in a way that they are not supposed to be used,” said Thornton. “You want to make sure that you have a flat surface to set them off. It is also good to make sure they do not flip over. Stay as far away as you can with the bigger fireworks.”

Thornton stressed the importance of firework safety, adding that if fireworks are lit properly, everyone will have a great Independence Day.

