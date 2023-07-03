Former Hilltopper Jerreth Sterns joins the Canadian Football League

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU Hilltopper Jerreth Sterns joins the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

Sterns (5′9-175) signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old spent time on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad during the 2023 season.

The Texas native played one collegiate season (2021) at Western Kentucky University, seeing action in 14 games. Sterns had a career season, finishing as the NCAA leader in receiving yards (1,902), catches (150), receiving yards per game (135.9) and tied for the lead with 17 receiving touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards were the third and fifth highest marks in FBS history, respectively. Following the season, the former Hilltopper earned First-Team All-C-USA honours and was named a Second-Team All-American.

Previously, Sterns spent three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) at Houston Baptist University. In 27 games, he logged 220 receptions for 1,971 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 23 rushes for 56 yards and two majors on the ground. He took some snaps at quarterback, completing four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

