Former Hilltopper Jerreth Sterns joins the Canadian Football League

Jerreth Sterns
Jerreth Sterns(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU Hilltopper Jerreth Sterns joins the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

Sterns (5′9-175) signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old spent time on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad during the 2023 season.

The Texas native played one collegiate season (2021) at Western Kentucky University, seeing action in 14 games. Sterns had a career season, finishing as the NCAA leader in receiving yards (1,902), catches (150), receiving yards per game (135.9) and tied for the lead with 17 receiving touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards were the third and fifth highest marks in FBS history, respectively. Following the season, the former Hilltopper earned First-Team All-C-USA honours and was named a Second-Team All-American.

Previously, Sterns spent three collegiate seasons (2018-2020) at Houston Baptist University. In 27 games, he logged 220 receptions for 1,971 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 23 rushes for 56 yards and two majors on the ground. He took some snaps at quarterback, completing four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman rescued from trench in Cave City
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, July 2nd.
FIRST ALERT: More strong/severe storms possible for your Sunday
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is at max capacity and has lowered their...
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society at max capacity, offering low adoption fees
The driver failed to stop at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68, resulting...
One dead, four injured in Todd County wreck

Latest News

Hot Rods fall to 19-23 on the season after game one loss to Rome
Hot Rods split doubleheader with the Braves
Hot Rods split double header with the Braves
Former WKU Lady Topper Crystal Kelly joins UK Women's Basketball coaching staff
Former WKU Lady Toppers star Crystal Kelly becomes Assistant Coach at Kentucky