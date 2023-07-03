Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Tracy Moser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - July’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Moser Moser is the Manager of the Bowling Green-Warren County Shelter Store.

In 1999, she retired from entrepreneurial retail and started volunteering at the shelter by fostering animals and eventually giving animal welfare education classes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she changed her focus from education to helping the shelter’s fundraising efforts. Thus, the birth of the Shelter Store.

“Tracy is the hardest working woman I know. She cares about everyone who crosses her path, whether it is people or animals,” said Joan Flora, a friend of Moser and shelter volunteer.

Along with the creation of the Shelter Store, Moser hosts online auctions every Thursday night. 100 percent of proceeds from the auctions go directly to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. She said her passion for work comes from her giving nature and faith.

“In the Bible, it clearly says that we are supposed to help the poor and we are supposed to be kind to the animals,” said Moser. “If God has given me this incredible amount of empathy, this is how I am going to use it.”

Putting in long hours every day for the shelter is a labor of love that she feels fortunate to be able to do.

“I honestly do not feel like I am coming to work,” said Moser. “I feel like it is just my passion. Saving lives or helping animals, especially ones in need.”

Moser has amassed a network of people and organizations that are always willing to step in and help the community. When a community member comes to her in need, she can find and connect them to the right people for assistance.

She said this sense of community is what makes Bowling Green and Warren County special.

“Bowling Green is filled with such amazing, giving, awesome people,” said Moser. “When one of our members is down, we have people that can rush in and help get them back together.”

Her hope is that the next generation is inspired by the work that she does and helps improve the process.

“It is my goal to lead by example so that these younger generations, with more talent and passion, can come along and see what I do. They can pick it up, take off and make it better,” said Moser.

