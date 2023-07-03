Independence Day Forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is still looking great for those July 4th plans. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs around 90 degrees. It won’t be terribly humid for any of those backyard BBQ’s or pool parties. In terms of rain, nothing more than a very stray afternoon shower expected.

The forecast is looking good both day and night. Nothing more than a very spotty afternoon shower. (David Wolter)

It should remain quiet into the evening for the firework shows. Temperatures will be settling into the upper 70s.

The forecast is looking nice and dry for any of those firework displays (David Wolter)

