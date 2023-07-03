Independence Day Forecast

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is still looking great for those July 4th plans. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs around 90 degrees. It won’t be terribly humid for any of those backyard BBQ’s or pool parties. In terms of rain, nothing more than a very stray afternoon shower expected.

(David Wolter)

It should remain quiet into the evening for the firework shows. Temperatures will be settling into the upper 70s.

(David Wolter)

