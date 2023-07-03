Inmate serving time for Warren County crimes walks off from minimum-security unit

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WBKO) - An inmate serving time for Warren County crimes has walked off from a minimum security unit at Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

Officials said Randall Whitaker, 62, walked away from the prison unit at 9:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

Whitaker is a 5′11″ 222-pound white male with partially gray hair and blue eyes. He has a scar over his right eye.

Whitaker was serving a 29-year sentence and was eligible for parole in August 2024.

His charges include burglary, wanton endangerment, flagrant non-support, bail jumping, receiving stolen property, second-degree escape, theft by deception, criminal mischief and burglary out of Warren County.

He was also serving on possession of a controlled substance out of Simpson and Ohio counties and trafficking in a controlled substance out of Edmonson and Butler counties.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 8 at 606-784-4127.

