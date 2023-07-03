KSP investigating Monroe County murder

Jose Rubles
Jose Rubles(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville man was arrested Sunday after a shooting that killed one and left another in life-threatening conditions.

Jose Robles, 22, was charged with murder and first-degree assault.

Kentucky State Police responded to Proffit Road at 1 p.m. where they found that Robles had gotten into a verbal fight with Austin King, 27, of Tompkinsville and Cory Flippin, 23, of Tompkinsville,.

Police said that the fight escalated and that Robles shot both King and Flippin.

Flippin was transported to the hospital but later died. King was also transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

An update on King’s condition has not been released.

Robles remains housed in the Barren County Detention Center with no bond, and a court date set for July 11 at 9 a.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

