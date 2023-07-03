Magnolia man killed in Hart County wreck

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Magnolia man was killed in a wreck Sunday evening.

Bradford Turner, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck on the 2900 block of Aetna Furnace Highway in Hart County.

KSP responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Investigations showed that Turner was driving a pickup truck west on the highway. Police reported that the vehicle left the right should of the road and hit a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.

KSP is still investigating.

