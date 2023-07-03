Med Center Health, American Red Cross partner up for blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health and the American Red Cross are partnering to put on a blood drive on Wednesday, July 5 from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex.

Med Center employees say that following the holiday festivities surrounding the Fourth of July, anybody is welcome to donate the gift of life to those that need it.

A senior medical technologist at Med Center, Gavin Davis, says that O-negative blood is always needed most, as it is the universal donor type. However, anybody is welcome to donate,

You must be over 17 years of age, over 110 lbs, and are not currently ill.

Following the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis says that donors have become more difficult to come by, though the need for blood has remained the same.

“Ever since then, it’s been downhill. Just donors are fewer and farther between. People don’t get out and donate as much as they used to, and the need hasn’t stopped,” said Davis. “There’s always gonna be, whether it’s cancer patients, traumatic accidents, chronic illness that people need transfusions for. That doesn’t ever slow down.”

First-time donors are welcome to fill out their pre-donation screening ahead of time to streamline the donation process.

