National Beta Club honors Barren County teacher with recognition

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – One Barren County teacher was honored last month with a recognition from the National Beta Club.

Tyler Hensley, an Austin Tracy Elementary School teacher, was named as the National Junior Beta Club Sponsor of the Year. The recognition was presented at the club’s national conference in Louisville held in early June.

“It makes me excited because I get to see our kids serve,” he said.

The National Beta Club was founded in 1934 and is built upon four main character pillars: achievement, leadership, character and service.

Hensley said kids get to serve through the Beta Club, which is one of his favorite parts of being involved. He sees this firsthand in Barren County but also as a state sponsor in Kentucky.

“Kids get to come together and serve,” Hensley said. “I also love watching the many talents on stage of kids getting out of their comfort zone that they wouldn’t do otherwise.”

The National Beta Club recognizes a sponsor each year for their work. Hensley said he found the national club selected him based on his work with past Kentucky conventions and his dedication to them.

Hensley was also involved in the Beta Club while he was in school. He said he first got involved while attending Eastern Elementary School in Glasgow and later participated in the senior level of the club.

While there are higher offices in the club he could hold, Hensley said he’s content with being a state sponsor.

“Ultimately, all I want to do is see Kentucky shine,” Hensley said.

Work will soon be underway for next year’s state convention, which is slated to be held in Lexington in January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.