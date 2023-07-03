One dead, four injured in Todd County wreck

The driver failed to stop at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68, resulting...
The driver failed to stop at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68, resulting in a collision with a black Nissan SUV heading westbound on US Highway 68.(Todd County Sheriff's Office)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that took place Saturday, July 1 at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68 in Elkton.

Sergeant David Hutcheson reported a green Chevrolet truck traveled northbound on Tress Shop Road. The truck was being operated by William Mayes, and both Courtney and Wendy Buckley were passengers in the vehicle.

Mayes failed to stop at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68, resulting in a collision with a black Nissan SUV heading westbound on US Highway 68. It was being operated by Grayson Sizemore of Smiths Grove. Cameron Sizemore was the only passenger in the Nissan.

Both occupants of the Nissan SUV were transported by Logan County EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center (JSMC) for treatment of their injuries.

William Mayes and Courtney Buckley were also transported by Todd County EMS to JSMC for treatment of serious injuries.

Wendy Buckley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene by Timmy Wells, the Todd County Coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman rescued from trench in Cave City
Fatal Accident (gfx)
KSP investigates fatal collision that left one dead
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Officials said that when it comes to high temperatures, it is best to follow a few precautions...
Warren RECC preparing for more outages ahead of severe weather
A man and his 12-year-old daughter were killed Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the roof...
Father, step-daughter killed in Butler County after tree falls on vehicle

Latest News

Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman rescued from trench in Cave City
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Thunderfest lights up the skies of South Central Kentucky for 52nd year
The 52 Thunderfest happened today with hundreds of locals in attendance for live music, food...
Thunderfest lights up the skies of South Central Kentucky for 52nd year