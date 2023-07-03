One dead, four injured in Todd County wreck

ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle collision that took place Saturday, July 1 at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68 in Elkton.

Sergeant David Hutcheson reported a green Chevrolet truck traveled northbound on Tress Shop Road. The truck was being operated by William Mayes, and both Courtney and Wendy Buckley were passengers in the vehicle.

Mayes failed to stop at the intersection of Tress Shop Road and US Highway 68, resulting in a collision with a black Nissan SUV heading westbound on US Highway 68. It was being operated by Grayson Sizemore of Smiths Grove. Cameron Sizemore was the only passenger in the Nissan.

Both occupants of the Nissan SUV were transported by Logan County EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center (JSMC) for treatment of their injuries.

William Mayes and Courtney Buckley were also transported by Todd County EMS to JSMC for treatment of serious injuries.

Wendy Buckley, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene by Timmy Wells, the Todd County Coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing.

