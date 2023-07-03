Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man

Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted since early June in connection to the April death of a Hart County man.(Barren County Detention Center.)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A man wanted in connection the to April death of a Hart County man was arrested in Barren County Sunday night.

Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was wanted on charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-degree trafficking methamphetamine. He was found just before midnight near 3300 Dripping Springs Road.

Jewell was indicted June 6 after a grand jury found reasonable evidence to charge him with the two crimes in connection to the death of James Jewell.

James Jewell was reported missing around April 14 but was later found dead on April 19 in the Thomas Bend area of the Green River.

“The medical examiner concluded that Mr. Jewell’s body had no lethal trauma, and his death was attributed to acute methamphetamine intoxication with subsequent asphyxia via drowning in the Green River,” according to information from the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

Police found that Kevin Jewell provided James Jewell with meth on April 10. He began to have adverse reactions to the meth, including hallucinations and feeling hot.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jewell after he bailed from a car and ran into a wooded area.

Jewell remains lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

He’s set to appear in court on July 7 at 10:30 a.m. for arraignment.

