Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours

NO SOUND - A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW)
By WJFW staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW) - Thrill seekers got more than they bargained for in Wisconsin when the roller coaster they were riding got stuck upside down.

A roller coaster at the Forest County Festival shut down midride Sunday, leaving some passengers hanging upside down for at least three hours.

Emergency responders from three surrounding counties came to help rescue the riders.

The roller coasters’ abrupt stop is believed to be a malfunction.

“There is a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck in the upright position,” said Capt. Brennan Cook, Crandon Fire Department. “The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site, and at this time we don’t have any other information.”

Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A mechanical failure led to roller coaster riders getting stuck upside down for hours, a fire official said. (WJFW)

Copyright 2023 WJFW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Developments are happening across the street from Wigwam Village. Emergency management...
Woman rescued from trench in Cave City
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday, July 2nd.
FIRST ALERT: More strong/severe storms possible for your Sunday
The 52 Thunderfest happened today with hundreds of locals in attendance for live music, food...
Thunderfest lights up the skies of South Central Kentucky for 52nd year
The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society is at max capacity and has lowered their...
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society at max capacity, offering low adoption fees

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
Jose Rubles
KSP investigating Monroe County murder
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.
Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital