Thousands still without power in Kentucky after storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands of customers remain without power across the Bluegrass after Sunday’s storms.

Some jumped right into clean-up mode Monday morning to begin repairing damage to their homes and yards caused by severe weather Sunday night.

Lexington resident Rebecca White had to head to a relative’s house for showers and cook the food in her fridge before it spoiled.

“Patience is a virtue. Literally. Stay prayed up and be patient. God will make a way,” said Rebecca White.

Across the street, White’s children helped their neighbors clean up storm debris.

“It was scary, really scary,” said White.

Another Lexington resident, Darrell Oiler, was out DoorDashing when the storm hit Sunday night. He had to dodge huge trees that came crashing down in front of him and blocked roadways.

Oiler asked his customer if he could seek shelter inside. The stranger didn’t hesitate to take him in.

“You know, let me come in their house, stay as long as you want. Wait till it’s gone. They was actually really nice,” said said Oiler.

Oiler’s home was one of thousands that spent the night without power. He says he was ecstatic Monday morning when he heard everything roar to life once again.

“What a relief to hear those kick back on, the lights, the AC. It was the best, the best,” Oiler said.

While Oiler is mostly finished with the clean-up, other residents like James Cooke await insurance to come to survey the damage. He’s a renter but says it’s still heartbreaking to see any sort of damage to the place that you call home.

“Me, my little dog buddy, and my nephew. It’s all we’ve got,” said Cooke.

KU says the storm knocked down at least 200 power lines and 20 poles. They have about 300 workers trying to restore power. KU says most customers should have power by Tuesday night.

