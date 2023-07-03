Two arrested after search warrant execution in Allen County

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men were arrested Monday morning after Scottsville Police executed a search warrant.

Joe Sweat was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two failure to appear warrants out of Simpson County.

Derrick Bridges was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

SPD reported they executed the warrant at 7:18 a.m. at a home belonging to Bridges on East Locust Street where they found Bridges and Sweat.

During the search, police found a defaced 9 mm MPA pistol with a loaded magazine, personal bank cards with unknown people’s names on them, 74.4 grams of an unspecified white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia.

Another loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was also found in the home.

Both men were taken to the Allen County Jail.

