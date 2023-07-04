Barren County veteran recalls plane crash nearly 80 years later, gets lost medals

Edwin Smith, a Barren County native, appears in a photo taken while he was enlisted in the Air...
Edwin Smith, a Barren County native, appears in a photo taken while he was enlisted in the Air Force. The photo was taken at Fort Thomas around 1943.(Courtesy of Edwin Smith)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A plane crash nearly 80 years over a town in Texas brought a Glasgow native to God and to terms with life’s fragility.

Edwin Smith, 100, spends most days now in a quaint assisted living facility in Glasgow called Hometown Manor. Smith served in the Air Force during World War II.

Piloting a plane some 15,000 feet above the ground, Smith and a crew of about 18 other men saw their lives flash before their eyes when another plane crashed with theirs. That was in August 1945, weeks before the war was to officially end.

“About 30 to 35 of them lost their life in a very short period of time,” he said.

Smith said Adolf Hitler’s death halted much of the war on the European front and left soldiers on bases in the United States.

It was during a routine training exercise that Smith came close to losing his life along with several others.

“You get into a situation like that – if you’re religious, it’ll come out,” Smith said. “I’ll tell you that!”

The two planes that crashed were B-29 Superfortress aircrafts, which were some of the most advanced airplanes available to the military at the time.

The planes were divided into compartments, which meant the plane’s crew was separated throughout it. Smith remembers how one man kicked out a window and jumped from the plane as it was heading to the ground after the crash.

Sometime later he learned a farmer investigating dogs barking around his barn found another crewmember who jumped from the aircraft.

“That kid had bailed out at night. Of course, he didn’t know what he was seeing,” he said. “And he landed in that tree and couldn’t get out of the tree.”

Smith said he was sucked out of the plane and fell from the sky soon after that.

“Boom. Boom. Boom,” he said. “Three times, I hit the ground.”

His parachute lost air on the way out of the plane and caused a rough landing. He suffered right arm damage, a broken leg and a dislocated ankle.

A three month hospital stay kept him near his base, but he eventually returned home to Glasgow. The Air Force sent him by bus to Cave City.

Though some of his recollections about the crash have faded over the years, Smith said he remembers well how the crash changed him.

“If you know you are going to die, your mind is not the same,” Smith said. “What happened to me? I prayed to God to save my life. I guess because I was hung in there and couldn’t get out.”

Congressman Brett Guthrie presented Smith with a handful of medals he never got after the crash. The presentation was made surrounded by friends and other dignitaries at the assisted living facility.

“It just kind of set the tone for us for the Fourth of July because we wouldn’t have the freedom we have if it wasn’t for what happened on the Fourth of July,” Guthrie said. “But we also wouldn’t have it if it wasn’t for the men and women who serve us in uniform didn’t maintain it for us.”

The lineup of medals included the American Campaign, World War II Victory and Honorable Service medals.

Guthrie said those with missing military medals should contact his office for more information about how to get them.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man
Jose Rubles
KSP investigating Monroe County murder
Randall Whitaker
UPDATE: Inmate serving time for Warren County crimes walks off from minimum-security unit
Police respond.
Two arrested after search warrant execution in Allen County

Latest News

Once filled out and signed by a parent or guardian, the reading log can be redeemed for five...
Half-Priced Books ‘Summer Reading Camp’ returns for June and July
Fonda has returned home to Bowling Green after serving 25 years in the United States Navy....
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett
Charles Marsh was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges
Glasgow Police arrest man on child exploitation charges
WBKO Anchor Gene Birk taking a leave of absence