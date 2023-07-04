Barren County veteran recalls plane crash nearly 80 years later, gets lost medals

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A plane crash nearly 80 years over a town in Texas brought a Glasgow native to God and to terms with life’s fragility.

Edwin Smith, 100, spends most days now in a quaint assisted living facility in Glasgow called Hometown Manor. Smith served in the Air Force during World War II.

Piloting a plane some 15,000 feet above the ground, Smith and a crew of about 18 other men saw their lives flash before their eyes when another plane crashed with theirs. That was in August 1945, weeks before the war was to officially end.

“About 30 to 35 of them lost their life in a very short period of time,” he said.

Smith said Adolf Hitler’s death halted much of the war on the European front and left soldiers on bases in the United States.

It was during a routine training exercise that Smith came close to losing his life along with several others.

“You get into a situation like that – if you’re religious, it’ll come out,” Smith said. “I’ll tell you that!”

The two planes that crashed were B-29 Superfortress aircrafts, which were some of the most advanced airplanes available to the military at the time.

The planes were divided into compartments, which meant the plane’s crew was separated throughout it. Smith remembers how one man kicked out a window and jumped from the plane as it was heading to the ground after the crash.

Sometime later he learned a farmer investigating dogs barking around his barn found another crewmember who jumped from the aircraft.

“That kid had bailed out at night. Of course, he didn’t know what he was seeing,” he said. “And he landed in that tree and couldn’t get out of the tree.”

Smith said he was sucked out of the plane and fell from the sky soon after that.

“Boom. Boom. Boom,” he said. “Three times, I hit the ground.”

His parachute lost air on the way out of the plane and caused a rough landing. He suffered right arm damage, a broken leg and a dislocated ankle.

A three month hospital stay kept him near his base, but he eventually returned home to Glasgow. The Air Force sent him by bus to Cave City.

Though some of his recollections about the crash have faded over the years, Smith said he remembers well how the crash changed him.

“If you know you are going to die, your mind is not the same,” Smith said. “What happened to me? I prayed to God to save my life. I guess because I was hung in there and couldn’t get out.”

Congressman Brett Guthrie presented Smith with a handful of medals he never got after the crash. The presentation was made surrounded by friends and other dignitaries at the assisted living facility.

“It just kind of set the tone for us for the Fourth of July because we wouldn’t have the freedom we have if it wasn’t for what happened on the Fourth of July,” Guthrie said. “But we also wouldn’t have it if it wasn’t for the men and women who serve us in uniform didn’t maintain it for us.”

The lineup of medals included the American Campaign, World War II Victory and Honorable Service medals.

Guthrie said those with missing military medals should contact his office for more information about how to get them.

