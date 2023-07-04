LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden is expected to address the National Education Association on Tuesday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man
Jose Rubles
KSP investigating Monroe County murder
Randall Whitaker
UPDATE: Inmate serving time for Warren County crimes walks off from minimum-security unit
Police respond.
Two arrested after search warrant execution in Allen County

Latest News

Police lights generic
1 dead after possible alligator attack in South Carolina
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says