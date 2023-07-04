Bowling Green Fire Department talks in aftermath of first trench rescue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was all hands on deck for regional emergency personnel on July 1, after a trench collapse in Cave City left a woman buried under 15 feet of dirt for four hours.

Among the personnel was Bowling Green’s own fire department, one of the closest with the necessary gear for a trench rescue. As if the stakes weren’t high enough with a woman’s life on the line, this would also be one of the department’s first trench rescues outside of training.

“We train every other week on these types of scenarios,” said the Chief of Logistics for the department, Rob Gilliam. “It’s one of those things that we never know what we’re getting into until we get there, but we try to think of every scenario possible and train for it, so when we do get on scene and are presented with a challenge that we’re able to negotiate it.”

Personnel were able to free the woman, something Gilliam says isn’t always the case.

“Statistically, not a lot of survivors from trench incidents. We were expecting the worst but as we got there and got more information that changed the dynamic of it,” Gilliam said. “We were able to get in there and do what needed to be done to effect a positive outcome.”

He said the incident will also serve as a teaching moment for the department, allowing insight into the human side of the situation.

“Whenever you get into the mechanics of the rescue itself is one thing, but then you’re also looking at the human emotion side and the medical portion,” Gilliam said. “Until you encounter it and you put it all together, it makes for a different type of emergency response.”

Gilliam also took the time to thank other emergency personnel that were on the scene, saying he appreciated their help and courage during the stressful situation.

“The members that were there at that scene with Bowling Green Fire that day were tremendous,” Gilliam said. “Ranks, (and) egos were all put aside. Our mission was focused on addressing the patient, the victim that was involved. So we wanted to extend our appreciation for their efforts to assist us with this rescue.”

Members of the victim’s family have provided an update to Barren County Emergency Management, saying she is in pain and being treated for anxiety, but sustained no broken bones from the accident.

