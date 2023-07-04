Cyclists convene in Bowling Green for the annual ‘Pig Ride’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While many plan to spend the Fourth of July relaxing and staying cool, others are using the day’s heat as a challenge.

Local cyclists are embarking on the 40-mile cycling race known as the ‘Pig Ride.’

Each year on Independence Day, cyclists of all backgrounds from across the commonwealth come together for the race, named for their typical stop in the community of Pig, Kentucky.

Bradley ‘B-RAD’ Knapp, a 13-year-old rider says he’s been a part of the race for three years and the race has only gotten bigger.

“Today, I’d say around 40 rode it and I’d say it’s gotten bigger over the last few years. We ride up to the small town called Pig, and we used to eat at the Pig restaurant but they changed it this year,” Knapp said.

Even without the traditional mid-ride meal, cyclists of all ages embraced the day’s challenge.

“A part of it out here is that cycling is kind of like suffering, that’s who does it the best. The guy who suffers the best. And that’s kind of an honor that you bring on yourself but, it’s a great feeling, especially when you’re done. There’s a high,” said Ray Frescas, a member of BG Cycling. “You know how they call that a runner’s high? Well, there’s a cycling high, and it’s a great feeling to do, and I think that’s why a lot of people embrace cycling.”

For many, like Frescas, cycling is more than a hobby or a workout method. It’s a lifestyle rooted in self-improvement.

“Just trying to stay fit, you know? The doctor told me, ‘Hey, you wanna take some pills or do you want to start working out?’ And ultimately, working out led me to cycling and it’s something that I just love to do now, it’s an addiction. I dropped even working out, I just cycle now. It’s like a life thing,” Frescas said.

Beyond accolades and individual benefits, Frescas says that cyclists focus on celebrating each other’s efforts and abilities, offering friendship, and embracing one another as a found family.

“It’s a big family out here. Everybody knows pretty much everybody and we embrace newcomers and whatnot. My club, the BG Cycling guys, we welcome all new guys and we want to open the doors to everybody to come cycle,” he said.

Most of today’s cyclists said they plan to relax and enjoy the day’s festivities after the race, though some say their workout had only just begun, and they will continue to chase the ‘cycling high.’

