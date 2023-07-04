Glasgow Community Band gearing up for annual concert

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The Glasgow Community Band is gearing up for its annual concert in downtown Glasgow.

The concert is slated for Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. in front of Glasgow City Hall.

“It’s going to be a great, great evening of music,” said Robbie Fudge, director of the community band.

The Glasgow Community Band started over 20 years ago. Various members of the community get together and play concerts throughout the year.

While the band operates on a volunteer basis, members commit themselves to several practices throughout the year. Fudge said they often practice every Monday evening.

Among the members are high school students and people who have played an instrument for many years.

“Music is a universal language,” he said.

The Louisville Orchestra is also hosting a concert in front of Glasgow City Hall. That concert is planned for July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Fudge said these two concerts are meant to draw the community to the downtown area and to share in the beauty of the space. The music selections at both concerts are expected to be patriotic in nature.

Both concerts are free to attend. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or a blanket since the concert is on the downtown square.

Traffic impacts around the Glasgow Square are expected between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Find more information about the Glasgow Community Band here.

