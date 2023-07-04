Glasgow Police arrest man on child exploitation charges

Charles Marsh was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department arrested a man in reference to an ongoing child exploitation case.

On July 1, the Department of Homeland Security and the Glasgow Police executed a search warrant at a residence on East Front Street in Glasgow.

Officers located and charged Christopher Marsh with 1st-degree Sodomy under 12 years of age (attempt), 1st-degree Sexual Abuse under 12 years of age, and distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance By Minor 1st Offense.

The investigation remains ongoing.

