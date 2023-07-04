Half-Priced Books ‘Summer Reading Camp’ returns for June and July

By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Half-Priced Books ‘Summer Reading Camp’ has returned for the months of June and July.

They offer reading logs that are filled with activities, a reading list, and reading goals for all students.

To encourage continued learning throughout the summer, students under 18 years old can pick up their reading log at any Half-Priced Books location.

Once filled out and signed by a parent or guardian, the reading log can be redeemed for five Bookworm Bucks, which can be spent at Half-Priced Books.

The camp is completely free to all students. June reading logs can be redeemed at any time in July, and July reading logs may be redeemed at any time in August.

