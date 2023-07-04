Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 1998, Fonda Hibbitt-Hamlett and her best friend, Letisha Davidson, were on their way to the mall when they made a stop by the Armed Forces Center on Campbell Lane. To her friend’s surprise, Fonda had enlisted in the Navy.

The two friends kept in contact during Fonda’s time in the service. 25 years later, Davidson was there watching her childhood friend retire as a Senior Chief Navy Career Counselor.

“She has accomplished a lot in her life,” said Davidson. “If she puts it in her mind to get it done, she is going to get it done.”

Two years into Hibbitt-Hamlett’s Naval career, she lost her mother and was brought back to Bowling Green within 24 hours to be with her family. She decided then to make the Navy her career and return home after retirement.

“It was like God spoke to me and said when you do retire, you need to move back to Kentucky,” said Hibbitt-Hamlett.

After retiring in May, she made good on that promise and moved back to the area with her family. She said that she would like to apply the valuable skills and lessons she learned in the Navy to her civilian life.

“I really would love to continue to give back whether it is through volunteering or mentoring,” said Hibbitt-Hamlett.

Her experience as a mentor came from leading and guiding sailors through their careers. She said that when the people that worked for her were promoted, it was the greatest feeling.

Although she has left the service, Hibbitt-Hamlett has continued to talk and offer guidance to sailors who are currently serving because that was the example set forth by her own mentors.

“I let them know that no matter what they are going through, I am just a phone call away,” said Hibbitt-Hamlett. “Every mentor that I have had, I can call them no matter the time of the day. I feel like it is my duty to continue that.”

The example she has set is not limited to those that used to work with her, but also her family and close friends. Her son is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps. She was able to hand his mother her flag during her retirement ceremony.

