More Summer, Not A Ton of Storms

Afternoon highs will generally be in the upper 80s to near 90 with a few storms in the forecast over the next two days.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is looking wonderful for this evening. It will be a little humid, but it should be dry for those firework shows.

The weather looks great this evening. It will just be a bit muggy. (David Wolter)

There are a few more isolated showers and storms in the forecast tomorrow, but the better chance for rain is coming Thursday afternoon.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, but as of now, there does not appear to be a severe weather threat. The forecast definitely has that summer theme to it over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a few showers and storms around, especially with the heating of the day.

