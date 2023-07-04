More Summer, Not A Ton of Storms
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is looking wonderful for this evening. It will be a little humid, but it should be dry for those firework shows.
There are a few more isolated showers and storms in the forecast tomorrow, but the better chance for rain is coming Thursday afternoon.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, but as of now, there does not appear to be a severe weather threat. The forecast definitely has that summer theme to it over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a few showers and storms around, especially with the heating of the day.
