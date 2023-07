Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This episode of Sports Connection features Demi Litten and her daughter, Jacelyn, to talk about the Southern Lanes Youth Camp, and later we catch up with WKU bass fisher Tyler Hudson ahead of their upcoming National Championship!

Southern Lanes Marketing Director Demi Litten and her daughter, Jacelyn, join us to talk about their youth camp.

WKU Bass Fishing is headed to the National Championship, and Tyler Hudson joins us to tell us all about the upcoming competition.

