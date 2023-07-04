Staying HOT for your 4th of July

Rain chances continue for the 7-day
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your 4th of July is looking STUNNING with highs near 90° and lots of sunshine! A small chance for isolated showers will exist later this afternoon, but not something to cancel plans over.

Rain chances continue for the 7-day

Rain chances will stick around through the rest of the week with the best chance being Thursday as a cold front passes through the region. Temperatures will cool into the middle and upper 80s as we head into the tail end of the week. Keep the water going and sunscreen on over the next few days and have a happy 4th of July!

