Alvaton man sentenced in 2020 killing of grandparents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – An Alvaton man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for the 2020 murders of his grandparents.

Joshua L. Wright, 22, was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, after police responded to 3720 H.E. Johnson Road in reference to a welfare check. Police were advised a woman found her father dead inside the home’s garage.

Police responded to the home and found Larry G. Howell, 65, and Deborah K. Howell, 63, dead.

Police later determined Wright murdered the two and left the home in his grandfather’s pickup truck. He was found at a nearby home still wearing a bloody shirt and socks.

Wright was sentenced to life in prison on charges of murder, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. He is not eligible for parole until he’s served at least 25 years.

Members of the Howell family flooded the courtroom, with three family members issuing victim impact statements in court during the sentencing. Each shared a combination of contempt for Wright and reverence for the kind, forgiving nature of the late grandparents.

Dianne Howell, sister to the late Larry Howell said, “You have taken from your generation the mamaw and pa that loved their grandchildren to no end. Your little sisters will never get to enjoy life with their grandparents growing up, the way that you did. No, Josh, nothing will ever be the same for any of us.”

Wright, standing alongside his attorney throughout Howell’s testimony, swayed, smiled, and laughed throughout her statements.

Abigail Wright, Joshua Wright’s sister, discovered her grandparents’ bodies after the murder. She shared the details of that experience.

“I want you to know that I found Pa’s body with Andy and Dalton. I was forced to see what you had done. That is an image that will forever be burned in my brain. I sat in that house for hours alone before Andy and Dalton got there, and I now can’t be alone after dark because I don’t feel safe. You are the reason that I don’t feel safe,” Abigail said. “You took the two people that meant the world away from me. I didn’t get to say goodbye, I didn’t get to tell them that I loved them, or hear them say it back to me. I didn’t know that when I left the house that day, that they would be dead by the time that I got home, or that they would be left on the ground like they meant nothing.”

Wright’s mother, daughter to the Howells, took the stand as well, reiterating the generosity and love that the grandparents exuded.

“Mom and Dad weren’t just two ordinary people. They were special, they were selfless, and they never met a stranger. Two people who worked hard for their entire lives for everything they had, putting others’ lives before themselves, and were only months away from retiring after all those years. But you ended their lives before they were able to,” stated Tracie Franklin, Wright’s mother.

Howell, Wright, and Franklin each said goodbye to a nephew, brother, and son. Howell stated that the family intends to do everything in their power to ensure that Joshua stays behind bars once he is eligible for parole in 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.