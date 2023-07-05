Annual BG Wine Fest coming to Historic Railpark and Train Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wine lovers in the area will be able to raise their glasses in celebration this Saturday at the Historic Railpark & Train Museum.

In collaboration with the Kentucky Wineries Association, the 5th annual BG Wine Fest is expected to bring in crowds this weekend for sipping, shopping, and fun.

The partnership gives the Railpark exclusive rights to host Kentucky Wineries Association-sanctioned events.

Wineries from all across the commonwealth will be in attendance, showcasing some of the best wines being produced in Kentucky. Some of the products available at Wine Fest will be offered for the first time or re-released to the public.

“We’re re-releasing our Sangria. It’s the only wine we’ve ever won a gold medal with,” said Derrick Huff, owner of Traveler’s Cellar Winery.

Traveler’s Cellar will also be re-releasing their semi-sweet Rose called Isabella at this year’s Wine Fest.

Additionally, there will be local vendors selling artisan and boutique products from clothing to crafts.

“We have a lot of live music for the day which is usually a really exciting part of the event because you’re going to get to hear some people who are kind of up and coming,” said Jamie Johnson, executive director of the Historic Railpark. “We also have food trucks on site so you’ll be able to get something to eat so you can help spread out the day with all the wine you’re going to drink.”

The 2023 Wine Fest will run Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. General admission is $35 per person.

