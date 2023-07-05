Former Hilltopper Maddie Bowlds added to softball staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head softball coach Amy Tudor announced Wednesday that former All-Conference first baseman and graduate assistant, Maddie Bowlds has been added full-time to the 2024 coaching staff as an assistant coach.

“What a great day for WKU softball,” said Tudor. “I am excited to add a former player to our staff and looking forward to Maddie’s continued impact on the program.”

Across her five seasons playing in the Red and White, Bowlds is the all-time leader in career putouts (1,380) as a starter at first base.

In 211 games played, she worked with a career .283 batting average, picking up 172 hits with 72 RBIs and six home runs – four in her final year of eligibility.

The Daviess County High School graduate operated with a .989 fielding percentage on defense, including a perfect error-free season in 2019.

Bowlds was a 2019 Conference USA All-Freshman team member, earned Second Team All-Conference nods in WKU’s2021 Conference USA Tournament Championship season, and Preseason All-Conference and C-USA All-Tournament Team accolades in her final season on The Hill.

As a coaching graduate assistant in 2023, Bowlds assisted the Hilltoppers to their third consecutive 30-win season, three All-Conference players, and a series sweep over preseason favorite, North Texas.

She has also coached club with the Tennessee Fury, coached little league with the Louisville Sluggers, and assisted camps with WKU and Ashley Academy in Evansville, Ind.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity. The mentorship I received while playing at WKU and being the grad assistant, enhanced my knowledge and skills of the game,” said Bowlds. “I can’t wait to get back on The Hill and continue to build a winning culture.”

The Utica native was a regular on the WKU Dean’s and President’s List, earning her bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2021, while earning her master’s degree from The Hill in 2022.

