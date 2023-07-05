Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Kentucky State Police Sergeant who died earlier this week.

Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday following a brief illness.

Visitation for Sgt. Boggs will be Saturday, July 8 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. inside the Harlan High School gymnasium, with the funeral immediately following.

Sgt. Boggs will have a Kentucky State Police Honor Guard standing guard over him, with members from Kentucky State Police service as pallbearers.

He will be buried at Harlan County Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, Sgt. Boggs’ family has requested that donations be made to Harlan Little League, P.O. Box 1005, Harlan, Ky. or to Harlan Independent Schools, 420 E. Central Street, Harlan, Ky.

Arrangements are being handled by Harlan Funeral Home.

