Hot Rods bring the fireworks shutting out Asheville 13-0 on the Fourth of July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams smacked a two-run homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth to help power the Bowling Green Hot Rods (6-4, 37-34) to a 13-0 shutout win over the Asheville Tourists (2-8, 28-43) on Independence Day at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green began the scoring in the bottom of the third off Asheville starter Deylen Miley. Brock Jones reached first on a fielder’s choice and moved up to third on a single by Bob Seymour. Willy Vasquez ran out an infield single, allowing Jones to score and put the Hot Rods up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Schnell increased the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single to center. After Jalen Battles and Dru Baker worked walks, Jones plated two runs on a sacrifice fly to right that made it a 4-0 ballgame. Williams lined a two-run homer over the left center field wall to increase the lead to 6-0. Seymour singled and came around to score on a double from Dominic Keegan, moving the score to 7-0.

The Hot Rods scored again in the bottom of the fifth off Tourists reliever Edinson Batista. Schnell walked and Battles homered to make it a 9-0 ballgame. Baker was hit by a pitch and Jones walked to put runners on first and second. Williams drove in a run with a single to left, and Vasquez worked an RBI walk to make it an 11-0 ballgame. With the bases still loaded, Keegan grounded out to second to score the 12th run of the game for the Hot Rods.

Schnell collected an RBI single in the eighth, and Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga closed it out in the ninth to carry Bowling Green to a 13-0 win.

Keyshawn Askew (6-5) picked up the win, striking out five, walking one, and letting up three hits over 2.0 scoreless frames. Miley (2-2) collected the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, five walks, and six strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is rolling out RHP Cade Halemanu (2-0, 5.63), while Asheville is starting RHP Valente Bellozo (2-3, 7.71).

