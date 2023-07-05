‘It’s brought back so much hope’: Paralyzed central Ky. deputy wants to be part of Neuralink trials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At his home in rural Fayette County, Jaime Morales often sits on his front porch to think.

“I’ve been wanting to walk again the second I felt I couldn’t move my legs,” he told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer.

It has been almost five years since Morales, a Scott County sheriff’s deputy at the time, was paralyzed after being hit by friendly fire while trying to arrest a fugitive.

He says he remembers a lot about that night - hitting the ground, waking up in the ambulance, waking up again in the hospital - and remembers realizing that he could not move his legs.

Even after years in a wheelchair, still:

“I’ve never had a dream where I’m in my chair,” Morales said. “Every dream I have up to this point, I’m always walking. I haven’t had one yet in a wheelchair. So it sucks when you wake up, you know? But now with this, it’s brought back - it’s brought back so much hope.”

That hope is because of a brain implant from Neuralink, a tech company started by Elon Musk in 2016. At a launch event in 2019, Musk laid out his vision to restore control of a person’s paralyzed body by using a brain chip.

“This, I think, has tremendous potential,” Musk said. “If you know somebody who has broken their neck, broken their spine, we can solve that with a chip.”

Last month, Neuralink said that the FDA approved it to begin human trials on the brain-computer interface. It is designed to allow people who are paralyzed to control a computer or mobile device and maybe someday, they even claim, to see or walk again.

Experts at the University of Kentucky say the technology is promising.

Neuralink is not the first to come up with a brain-computer (or brain-machine) interface. Theirs uses a robot to implant a chip and connect threads to the brain. An external link communicates via Bluetooth with an iPhone app.

“It is really revolutionary,” said Dr. Francis Farhadi, associate professor of neurosurgery at UK. “With brain-machine interface, we’re talking, really, about completely bypassing the spinal cord. You’re talking about the brain itself communicating with either prosthesis, robotic arm, wheelchair, mouse, you name it.”

The director of the Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Research Center at UK says he hopes to see some of those trials at his lab.

“We always need to temper expectations. But I think we’re starting to see maybe all the parts that are necessary to have change,” said Dr. John Gensel. “Neuralink and wireless connections between the brain and other parts of your body or computers and others, is a step in that direction, it’s a piece of the puzzle. And it’s an important one that will continue to move the field in the right direction. We just need to continue to develop the other pieces.”

Registration for trials is not currently open, but the patient registry is. It is an initial screening, asking questions about the medical conditions that could qualify people for the clinical trials - including quadriplegia or paraplegia.

Neuralink did not respond to a request for comment about the process for selecting trial volunteers.

“I think it’s time we cure spinal cord injury,” Morales said.

He says he signed up for the registry awhile back, when he first learned about the company while it was doing early tests on animals.

Those trials did come with some controversy.

An animal rights group filed a complaint that accused Neuralink of “botching surgeries” on animals, and a separate investigation is looking into whether the company has taken enough precautions to contain potentially hazardous pathogens.

Neuralink’s initial attempt at FDA approval was rejected for safety reasons, according to a Reuters investigation.

Morales knows that human trials of the chip could come with risks.

“The way I think of it is, I’ve already lost so much,” Morales said. “I’m willing to put myself in that situation.”

To the marine and law enforcement veteran, it is just another way to serve and protect.

He has posted videos on social media trying to catch the attention of Musk and Neuralink and get selected for trials.

Sitting on his front porch, Morales sighed.

“Just thinking about it...” his voice trailed off as he smiled.

Morales has ambitions of helping, but for now he is just hoping, as he can’t stop dreaming about what someday could be.

In the meantime, Morales is trying to raise money through Wheelchairs for Warriors for a new wheelchair after insurance denied his claim.

