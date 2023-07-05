Just Love Coffee celebrates two years in business

Just Love Coffee is celebrating two years in business by reminiscing on the hard work of its staff and the support of the Bowling Green community.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The staff says that the last two years have been a rollercoaster, from the 2021 tornadoes to staff turnover bringing in consistent new faces.

Through it all, they say that their regular customers have stuck by them. The shop’s owners, Don and Sophia Sherman, have embraced them as family.

“They treat us all like family here, Don and Sophia do. We’re their kids. So, it starts at the top and it trickles down and we just try to replicate everything that they do to us,” said Colby Bryant, manager at Just Love.

The Shermans hope that the business will eventually expand beyond Bowling Green.

For now, they’ve fallen in love with the community that has welcomed them with open arms.

