Missing canoeist’s body recovered in creek connecting to Nolin River

The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went...
The body of 36-year-old Bryan Henderson was recovered on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He had went canoeing on a creek in Hardin County. Courtesy: One of Bryan Henderson's nieces.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a missing canoeist has been recovered on Wednesday from a creek in Glendale, Kentucky.

Bryan Henderson, 36, had been missing since around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to Hardin County Emergency Management.

The canoe had been found on Monday in Valley Creek, which connects to Nolin River.

Henderson’s niece told WAVE News he enjoyed to camp, fish and go boating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Marsh was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges
Glasgow Police arrest man on child exploitation charges
It happened at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Pond River Road.
Man injured after vehicle collision in Todd County
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man
FILE
Former Titans mascot places 5th in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs