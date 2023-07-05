Rain chances increasing for Thursday

Keep the umbrella handy!
By Dana Money
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a few chances for showers and storms throughout the region.

Keep the umbrella handy!

Rain chances will increase as we head into your Thursday, make sure to keep the umbrella handy! Friday looks to be our driest day with temperatures in the middle 80s, that’ll be your best bet to be outside this week. Summer-like conditions will hold steady in the region with stuffy dewpoints, pop-up style showers and storms, and warm temperatures. Stick by the AC, keep the sunscreen on, and stay hydrated through this week!

