Recent onslaught of severe weather slows down tree removal services

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The severe winds the central Kentucky area has received lately have done a number on trees in the area

Tree removal companies and arborists are often called to help homeowners.

Parts of Danville were hit especially hard by the latest round of severe weather. That means tree companies have been extremely busy.

You may be wondering if there’s anything you can do to prevent major tree damage on your property. You can inspect your trees, and the best thing you can do is have an arborist come out and take a look.

Jason McKinley of Arborstone Tree Service says older and larger trees are often impacted by the kind of weather we have experienced lately. He encourages people to inspect trees on their property.

“It’s always good to look up. A lot of people come out and look around but never look up. When you look up and see major dead wood or anything broken or cracked, it’s something to be aware of,” said McKinley.

Alexis Sheffield, a Horticulturist with the University of Kentucky extension service, says if you see mushroom-like “conks,” your tree may be in trouble.

“What that tells us there is a fungus inside that is eating away the inside the heartwood, which is the stability of the tree,” said Sheffield.

This weather has made a lot of tree removal companies be way behind schedule. They say if you want to hire someone, the best advice is to simply be patient.

We are also told by extension agents that if you prune your own trees, don’t cover up the “wound” left behind because the tree will naturally cover that up over time.

