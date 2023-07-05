Smiths Grove providing debris disposal times for residents following storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Smiths Grove will provide 30-yard dumpsters in Ed Spear Park parking lot for residents within the city limits to drop off storm related debris.

The drop off time will begin Thursday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Saturday, July 8, and only storm related debris will be accepted.

Debris accepted includes tree brush which is less than 12 to 14 inches and is cut in lengths of less than 6 foot.

The city will not accept commercial tree contractors’ debris, and city officials are reminding residents to not leave debris in the parking lot of the park.

“Tree and brush debris will only be accepted if it came from a property owner living in the city limits of Smiths Grove,” according to a release from the city. “Attendants will verify this requirement.”

