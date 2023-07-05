Some Summer Soakers Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers and storms will be around as we get into the evening and even one or two could develop on the overnight as temperatures settle into the 70s.

A few storms this evening and tomorrow as the humidity stays elevated.
A few storms this evening and tomorrow as the humidity stays elevated.(David Wolter)

We are looking at some more scattered showers and storms on Thursday with the better rain chances coming during the afternoon. There won’t be more than a shower or two on Friday, but the wet weather becomes a bit more numerous over the weekend. Don’t cancel any of those outdoor plans, just have an indoor option in case the rain moves in. With more scattered showers and storms in the forecast, temperatures over the weekend will be held down a couple of degrees. More typical summer weather is expected next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Marsh was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges
Glasgow Police arrest man on child exploitation charges
It happened at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Pond River Road.
Man injured after vehicle collision in Todd County
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man
Randall Whitaker
UPDATE: Inmate serving time for Warren County crimes walks off from minimum-security unit
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, and has served several communities...
Miss Bowling Green wins Miss Kentucky 2023

Latest News

Summer Soakers
Keep the umbrella handy!
Rain chances increasing for Thursday
Keep the umbrella handy!
Rain chances increasing for Thursday
The weather looks great this evening. It will just be a bit muggy.
More Summer, Not A Ton of Storms