Some Summer Soakers Ahead

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday and into the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers and storms will be around as we get into the evening and even one or two could develop on the overnight as temperatures settle into the 70s.

A few storms this evening and tomorrow as the humidity stays elevated. (David Wolter)

We are looking at some more scattered showers and storms on Thursday with the better rain chances coming during the afternoon. There won’t be more than a shower or two on Friday, but the wet weather becomes a bit more numerous over the weekend. Don’t cancel any of those outdoor plans, just have an indoor option in case the rain moves in. With more scattered showers and storms in the forecast, temperatures over the weekend will be held down a couple of degrees. More typical summer weather is expected next week.

