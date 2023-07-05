WKU women’s golf adds local transfer in McMurtrey

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf head coach Adam Gary announced the signing of in-state transfer Nina McMurtrey.

“I’m excited to add some local talent like Nina to the roster,” said Gary. “I’ve been able to see her improve every year in high school and college. She will bring competitiveness and a good work ethic to the team. She’s a great fit for our culture and what we are trying to do here at WKU.”

McMurtrey comes to The Hill by way of Centre College where she played her first season of collegiate golf. She was named First-Team All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) after finishing first at the SAA Championships.

The Glasgow, Ky., native saw action in eight different invitationals throughout her freshman campaign. McMurtrey was ranked 24th in the region, 47th overall, according to Golfstat. She had the third-best scoring average of the season for the Colonels, who were the 12th best team in Division III women’s golf in 2022-23.

At the 2023 NCAA DIII Women’s Golf Championships, McMurtrey led the Colonels from start to finish, tying for fourth overall at the tournament.

Out of high school, McMurtrey earned First-Team All-State honors and won Player of the Year in Region 3 in the fall of 2021. She tied for 39th at her senior year Kentucky High School State Championship.

