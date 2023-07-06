BRASS Director of HR explains the importance of having a safe space for DV survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Safe Space, or BRASS is the regional domestic violence shelter and program that serves Warren and nine other surrounding counties.

They work to help survivors, by providing a 24-hour emergency shelter, feeding, clothing people, and giving them a place to sleep.

“Our average length of stay is about 60 to 90 days,” Director of HR for BRASS, Hannah Hartley said.

They are also advocates who go to court and accompany survivors to get protective orders, whether it’s an emergency protective order, interpersonal protective order, or temporary protective order.

“An emergency protective order would generally be for married couples or couples who have a child in common and live together,” Hartley said “An emergency protective order is temporary. But a survivor can go back to court and petition to have that turned into a domestic violence order that’s going to be in place for three years. The interpersonal protective order, on the other hand, is going to be for members of a dating couple, who may or may not live together.”

Hartley added that having that kind of space in the community for survivors to go to when needed is super important.

“One of the facts that shocked me the most when I started working is that when a survivor is fleeing is actually the most dangerous time,” Hartley said, “That’s actually when a survivor is most likely to be a victim of homicide.”

When someone enters the emergency shelter, those who work there cook and help provide three meals a day, provide all the personal care items, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, showers, etc, and sit down with the survivor and do intensive case management.

“A lot of times when people have been in financially controlling relationships or emotionally controlling relationships, they may not have a bank account. They might not have grabbed their driver’s license before they left, and they might not have transportation,” Hartley said, “What we can do is we will help them figure out their ideas.”

She said once they feel like someone has gotten over that initial hurdle, and has a better feel for maybe living on their own, they will then transition to the housing department.

“On the 14th day of staying at BRASS, we actually declare you legally homeless, " she said, “At which point, we can give you an assessment, each person who’s given the assessment is scored. Based on that score, it will determine what kind of housing assistance somebody can qualify for.”

BRASS is grant funded, which means they receive money for basic necessities such as housing, food, clothing, toothpaste, and any other items deemed essential.

“We’ve had survivors come into our care who have had their eyeglasses broken while they were fleeing or their dentures broken while they were fleeing... grants don’t pay for those things, even though they are basic necessities,” Hartley said “That’s where our fundraising steps in. We also believe that nobody should have to survive off the bare minimum, every once in a while you need a cupcake.”

And this Friday’s Food Truck Friday at WBKO is one of those fundraisers that will help them fund the extra things, specifically for the children who are at the shelter during the summer.

“We do a lot of kids field trips, a lot of outings, we take kiddos to the movies, to the splash park to beach band, we take our kiddos down to Nashville and go to the zoo and the science museum. So just kind of having a little bit of extra cash flow from food truck Fridays is really going to help us give these kids a really memorable summer.”

Hartley said one of the biggest myths is that domestic violence victims are just women.

“I think one of the reasons why non-women don’t want to come forward has a lot to do with shame,” she said, “A lot of men may know who we are, but may not feel like they have a place [at the shelter] and may not feel like it’s their phone number to call...the reality is that we believe all people deserve to live free of violence, regardless of who they are.”

If you would like to help BRASS you can call their business line at 270-781-9334 and ask for a member of the finance department from there they can help you figure out what the biggest need is at that moment.

If you are in need of assistance related to domestic violence, call the BRASS crisis line at 1-800-928-1183.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.