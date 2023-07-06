Crime Stoppers: Thief steals fanny pack with military ID inside

You could earn up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip
It is pretty bold of the suspect to steal from a veteran a week before Independence Day.
It is pretty bold of the suspect to steal from a veteran a week before Independence Day.(Crime Stoppers)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place on Wednesday, June 28. South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the suspect.

The suspect entered the Holland House on State Street in downtown Bowling Green, and stole a fanny pack. The fanny pack contained the victim’s military ID, personal documents, bank cards and over $500 in cash.

The suspect then used the victim’s debit card several times, totaling over $600 in fraudulent charges.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, visit their website or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Telephone lines are not recorded and will not use caller ID.

You could earn up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Marsh was arrested and charged with multiple child sex abuse charges
Glasgow Police arrest man on child exploitation charges
It happened at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Pond River Road.
Man injured after vehicle collision in Todd County
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man
FILE
Former Titans mascot places 5th in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Fanny pack theft
Police respond.
Two arrested after search warrant execution in Allen County
Kevin A. Jewell, 51, was arrested in Barren County on Sunday night after he had been wanted...
Police arrest man connected to April death of Hart County man
Jose Rubles
KSP investigating Monroe County murder