Father indicted after baby dies of fentanyl poisoning

One-year-old Kamrynn Vanmeter
One-year-old Kamrynn Vanmeter(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher Vanmeter is being held in the Bullitt County Jail on a half-million dollar bond.

He’s charged in the death of his one-year-old daughter back in April.

”When anybody passes, it is a tragedy. And it is even more so a tragedy when it is a beautiful one-year-old little girl. And it’s affected our whole police department, and really our whole community,” Mt Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Evan Brown said. ”I do want to be careful in saying that addiction did not kill Kamrynn. She was a victim of some’s actions who may be an addict.”

On April 6, Mt. Washington Police, Fire and EMS were made aware a one-year-old girl, Kamrynn Fey Vanmeter, was unresponsive.

First responders found the child inside a home with her father and several other people on Beachwood Lane in Mt. Washington.

Kamrynn was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. A toxicology report found her death was caused by fentanyl poisoning.

Detectives believe Kamrynn ingested some drugs found in the home.

The Bullitt County Commonwealth’s Attorney returned an indictment last week for the arrest of her father, Christopher Vanmeter.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center and is likely due in court on July 10, according to the Bullitt Circuit District Court.

He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, two counts of trafficking controlled substances, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, accused of leaving drugs around two other kids.

