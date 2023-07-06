A Few Scattered Storms Possible Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few Scattered Storms will be possible this morning and again this afternoon (mainly East), as a passing cold front works it’s way through the area. The activity will be sub severe, but could produce heavy downpours and some lightening at times. High’s today will top out near 90. Friday should bring more sunshine and mostly dry weather with high’s near 90, once again. The pattern will turn more unsettled over the weekend with chances for scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected in the mid 80s each afternoon.

TODAY - High 89 w/ Scattered T/Storms 40% - Winds SW 8

TONIGHT - Low 68 Showers Ending, Partly Cloudy - Winds NW 4

FRIDAY - High 89 Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. of a Shower 20% - Winds N 5

