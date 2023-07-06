Horse Cave restaurant working on auction for late cook

April Jones had been working as a cook for 5 Broke Girls for three years before a bike accident...
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - A local business in Horse Cave is working to heal and help after losing one of their own.

April Jones had been working as a cook for 5 Broke Girls for three years before a bike accident at the end of June took her life.

“There were many times that she could have quit, she never did. She stood behind us thick and thin. For the rough times, the good times, everything,” said owner Jackie Kulaga. “She was there for anybody and everybody, it didn’t matter. She put everybody else before her.”

Now Kulaga and the rest of the restaurant are looking to pay it forward by gathering donations and items to auction to help Jones’ family.

“She has a granddaughter, they live in Somerset, and two grandbabies. One just was born two months ago that she never got to see before she passed away,” Kulaga said. “She’s really heartbroken. She had a house that was fixing to be paid for that she bought for her and the kids.”

Donations can be made in-person at the restaurant, located at 904 E. Main St. in Horse Cave.

In the meantime, Kulaga says she and others at the restaurant are taking things one day at a time and hopes others will cherish the time they have with loved ones.

“Tell everybody that you love them before you hang up the phone, before they walk out the door, whatever, just so they know,” Kulaga said.

We’ll update this story with dates for the auction when they become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

