Kentucky’s inconsistent drought conditions expected to continue improving

Drought conditions across the state of Kentucky have been inconsistent as of recent.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drought conditions across Kentucky have been inconsistent recently.

The state experienced a dry period starting near the beginning of April 2023.

Droughts can have severe effects on the environment. On top of water being scarcer than normal, the drought significantly affects farmers and their crop yield.

Farmers will experience lower hay production which raises the cost of running a farm due to the upkeeping of livestock and crops.

“If you look at hay supplies, the winter precipitation really helped with that first kind of pay. But then with April and May dryness, we saw hay, pretty much stuff growing and so that second cutting of hay just wasn’t there. That hay wasn’t growing,” said Kentucky State Climatologist, Dr. Jerry Brotzge, “and so now, even though it’s raining again and hays growing again, there is a dearth of the hay that we would have had otherwise.”

The dryness began to turn to rainfall in early June and since then the recovery from the drought has been promising.

For more information on drought condition updates, visit the U.S. drought monitor.

