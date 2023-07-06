Man charged in connection to June motorcycle club shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police arrested a Bowling Green man in connection to a June 13 shooting at a motorcycle club.

Waltez L. Franklin, 30, was charged on June 30 with first and second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police responded June 13 to Sin City Deciples Clubhouse along East 16th Ave. and found at least two people with injuries from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Franklin shot several rounds into the clubhouse, striking 41-year-old Tashina Rippy and another person.

Rippy had wounds on her face and neck and was flown to a trauma center. A second person injured during the shooting was not in need of immediate medical attention, police said.

Franklin became a person-of-interest after witnesses of the clubhouse told police there had been previous issues with him at the club. An arrest citation did not describe those prior issues.

Video surveillance from the area showed a person consistent with Franklin’s appearance, according to an arrest citation.

He was arraigned in Warren County court on Monday. It remains unclear when Franklin will appear in court again.

Franklin remains lodged in Warren County on a $50,000 cash bond.

