Man charged in connection to June motorcycle club shooting

Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight...
Waltez L. Franklin, 30, of Bowling Green has been charged in connection to an overnight shooting on June 13 at a motorcycle club in Bowling Green. At least two people were injured.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Police arrested a Bowling Green man in connection to a June 13 shooting at a motorcycle club.

Waltez L. Franklin, 30, was charged on June 30 with first and second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police responded June 13 to Sin City Deciples Clubhouse along East 16th Ave. and found at least two people with injuries from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Franklin shot several rounds into the clubhouse, striking 41-year-old Tashina Rippy and another person.

Rippy had wounds on her face and neck and was flown to a trauma center. A second person injured during the shooting was not in need of immediate medical attention, police said.

Franklin became a person-of-interest after witnesses of the clubhouse told police there had been previous issues with him at the club. An arrest citation did not describe those prior issues.

Video surveillance from the area showed a person consistent with Franklin’s appearance, according to an arrest citation.

He was arraigned in Warren County court on Monday. It remains unclear when Franklin will appear in court again.

Franklin remains lodged in Warren County on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wright was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 25 calendar years.
Alvaton man sentenced in 2020 killing of grandparents
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs
FILE
Former Titans mascot places 5th in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
April Jones had been working as a cook for 5 Broke Girls for three years before a bike accident...
Horse Cave restaurant working on auction for late cook
It is pretty bold of the suspect to steal from a veteran a week before Independence Day.
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals fanny pack with military ID inside

Latest News

The shelter has 3 main areas of focus.
BRASS Director of HR explains the importance of having a safe space for DV survivors
The funds will support the placement of JA’s financial literacy programs in up to 30...
State Farm provides $15K grant to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
Kentucky Transpark
Southern Coil Solutions investing $27 million in Warren County
The department reports that 46 citations were issued during the checkpoint.
WCSO issues 46 citations at July 3 traffic checkpoint